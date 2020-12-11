[VotE] …but then, a Substratal appeared

One of the “Cultures” in the Veins of the Earth are the Substratals. Although they are not even native to the Veins, or have anything akin to a constant enclave there. In the introduction of this peculiar earth spirits, they are compared to what Magic-Users sometimes summon, and why what heads a Magic-User calls for when she summons an earth spirit (or even an Substratal) above ground is so much different from what is in reach when one is inside the Veins. Of course, I could not help myself but think about having Substratals appear whenever a Summon spell would produce an unforeseen result in the Veins (by a failure in Step Two of the summoning ritual). The following article provides guidelines on how to create such a Substratal with the help of a the tables provided in Veins of the Earth and a modified d100 tables for powers.

The basic assumption is that, as already stated, the Save vs. Magic in Step Two of the Summon spell was failed.

# Determine the HD of the Substratal with 2d6. This is most likely to produce one with a HD of 6-8, and that fits the description on p.177 in VotE in regard to WHAT one might hook up while reaching out from the Veins quiet nicely.

#Use the tables on VotE p.179 instead of those from the Summon spell to determine the appearance of the Substratal. Only care for the “You Have Actually Summoned…” Table when the Magic-User is not able to exert Dominance over the Substratal.

#Roll for Powers as usual (or as you like), but on the following table. Each entry with an * in front of it is equal to the original found in PCR p.136. Each entry written in italic refer to spells, either from the Player Core Book of LotFP or from the range of Speleo Spells found in VotE.

# As basic stats, use the following:

HD: see above

AC: 14 (Substratals should be a bit tougher, right?)

1 Attack for 1d6 damage

Move: 120 (Ground), 1 Special Movement Ability

ML:10

Special Movement Ability(d6):

1: Move Stone (as Move Earth, but works with solid stone as well. May be worked as clay). Free & Unlimited

2: Move Through Stone (like through underbrush), but without generating a pass

3: As per Dig, but through anything but metal and obsidian (treated as soil)

4: Teleportation (from one place on a stone surface to another, self only)

5: Passwall (only through stone, at will, no daily limited)

6: Dimension Door (but only within the Veins)

Substratal Powers (d100):

01# AC: +2

02# AC: +3

03# AC: +4

04# AC: +5

05# AC: +6

06# AC as chain mail & half damage from normal weapons

07# AC as chain mail & immune to fire

08# AC as chain mail & immune to minor and small weapons

09# AC as chain mail & immune to all elemental attacks.

10# Aura of Ashes (character in melee range will begin to choke after (Constitution/2) rounds)

11# *Aura of Silence (Silence 15´ Radius, centered on the Substratal, always on)

12# Avalanche (charge attack; doubles damage of a charge, Avalanche charge cannot be “received”, target is stunned for one round after Avalanche)

13# Bleeds Oil (sight of battle my be set on fire; immune to fire)

14# Blinding Bright Shine (-3 to all attacks against it)

15# *Bonus Attack (if initial attack hits, opportunity for another attack)

16# *Bonus Damage on Great Hit (does one greater die damage if hits by 5 or more, or rolls a natural 20)

17# Burning Aura: characters in Melee range suffer 1 point of fire damage at the end of their round.

18# Consumer of Light (any light source within melee range loses 1 point of Strength at the end of the Substratals round).

19# Corroding Skin (after a successful melee attack against the Substratal, a metal weapon will corrode to uselessness within 2d6 rounds).

20# Corroding Touch (metal armor loses 1 point of AC after each successful attack of the Substratal)

21# Covered in Chrystal Blooms (the first five successful attacks have their damage reduced by 2)

22# Covered in Obsidian Shards (a character that rolls a natural 1 on a melee attack against the Substratal suffers a HD+0 attack that deals 1d3 damage).

23# Crushing Grapple (+5 to rolls involving grappling; deals 1d6 at the end of a round to those in control of its grapple )

24# Darkness (at will, cannot be cast against a single character)

25# Deafening Rumble (always on, no verbal communication possible)

26# Diamond Studded (AC +1)

27# Disassembled Form (may disjoint all its parts and become thereby invulnerable till the end of the next round, but may only move in this form)

28# Dispel Magic (at will, one target at a time)

29# Earthquake (upon its own destruction)

30# Encase in Rocks (self only; counts as AC:20; cannot take actions, regenerates 1d3 on all rounds this form is maintained but the first and the last round)

31# Explosive (as per Explosive Runes, upon destruction)

32# Firedamp Breath (breath attack; quenches open flames up to a torch immediately. Characters attacked must Save vs. Poison or will be stunned for one round).

33# Flaming Breath (breath attack, every third round, target receives 1d8 damage if Save is failed)

Flaming Limbs (+1d6 damage, may ignite fires)

34# Flying Limbs (may make melee attacks from up to 2 yards away).

35# Flying Rocks (ranged attacks, (HD)d4 damage)

36# Followed by Fathomless Terror (each character encountering the Substratal must Save vs. Devices or will be haunted by a Raputure (VotE. P107).

37# Freezing Aura (everyone within melee range must check for the effects of Hypthermia every other round)

38# Freezing Breath (breath attack; 1d4 Constitution damage if save is failed)

39# Geyser Breath (Breath Attack; deals 1d8 damage if Save is failed)

40# Gravity Pull (at the end of the own round, each character within 20´ of the substratal is pulled 1 feet towards it)

41# Hammering Limbs (Damage as Great Weapon)

42# Hardened Body (damaging attacks against the Substratal have their damage reduced by one die type)

43# Heat Metal (one item at a time, at will, instead of an attack.)

44# Immense Heat: every character that stays within melee range for more than 1d4+TB rounds will become exhausted (-1 penalty till a turn of rest has been taken). Melee attacks of the Substratal deal +1 damage to due its searing heat.

45# *Immune against Magic

46# Immune against missile weapons

47# Immune against piercing / cutting weapons

48# Increase Gravity (at will, one target at a time, doubles encumbrance points for 2d6 rounds)

49# Iron Body (AC:19)

50# Levitate (self only, at will)

51# Magma Body (each successful attack against the Substratal deals another 1d6 damage during the next round. Each mundane melee weapon that deals damage is destroyed)

52# Magnetic Binding (after a successful attack with a metal weapon, said weapon will remain stuck to the Substratal unless the attacker is successful with a Force Doors test).

53# Magnetic Repelling (-2 to hit with most metal weapons)

54# Massive (increase hit points by 50%)

55# Mighty SMASH (double damage on a hit on a natural 20 or hitting by 10 or more).

56# Mithrilsilverblood (+4 bonus on all Saves vs. Magic)

57# Multiple Attacks* (additional 1d3 attacks)

58# Multiple Heads/Limbs (+1 Attack for each 3 HD, loses one extra attack for each 6 hit point lost)

59# Open chasm (ranged attack; target must Save vs. Paralyze or will drop into a 10´ chasm that open ups beneath its feet).

60# Petrifying Grasp (as Flesh to Stone after taking control of a target in a grapple; at will; takes two rounds instead of one, two Saving Throws allowed)

61# *Phasing (can move through solid objects)

62# Poisonous Fumes (after each successful hit, those in melee with the creature must pass a Save vs. Poison or will suffer 1 point of damage from Poisonous Gas. Effect continues during the next round).

63# Radioactive Aura (characters in melee range lose 1 point of Constitution after each other round of combat)

64# Raging (+1 attack bonus after every other damaging hit it took)

65# Reborn from Rubble (after being destroyed, it will rise again as a smaller version once; half original HD)

66# *Regenerate (regains 1 hp per Round)

67# Resistant (Saves as Dwarf)

68# *Reverse Gravity (at will, one target at a time)

69# Sand Breath (breath attack; target will be Blind for 1d3 rounds if the save is failed)

70# Shard Explosion: 1d3 damage to the Substratal, attack with half HD against all within 10 feet, deals 1d6+2 damage.

71# Shard Minion (after the Substratal lost half of its hit points, the smashed-off pieces of it will form into a HD:1 Substratal with 1d6 damage, AC equal to the original Substratal and hit points equal to ¼ of the original substratal.

72# Shattering Strike (after each unsuccessful hit due to armor/shield; the AC of the target has a 1-in-8 chance of losing one point due to damage; attacks deal +2 damage per die).

73# Shield (at will, instead of an attack)

74# Shockwave (attack; everyone in melee range must pass an Open Doors test, or will be thrown back 1d4 yards and end up prone)

75# Shrouded in Smoke (-4 on all ranged attacks against it)

76# Slanting Surfaces (+2 AC against missile weapons)

77# Slow* (once every ten rounds)

78# Smashing Tail of Stone (free rear attack, 1d8 damage)

79# Speleogrowth (as the Speleo-Spell)

80# Spellcasting (as Magic-User of HD levels – random spells)

81# Spider Climb (always on)

82# Spits Lava (Breath attack; 2d6 damage if Save is failed. Wounds do not heal naturally)

83# Splinter Strike (on a result of 1 or 2 on the damage roll, a splinter of the Substratal got embedded in the wound. At the end of the wounded characters next round, the splinter will grow and thereby deal another point of damage per round till removed).

84# Stoking (increases the own HD after a number of rounds equal to the own HD, up to two times. Does not increase hit points)

85# Stone Shards (ranged attack; 1d4 damage to all within 15´)

86# Sulfur Aura (characters in melee range that do not hold their breath must Save vs. Death/Poison or take 1d3 points of damage per round).

87# Summon Substratal (may call upon another Substratal that will appear after 2d6 rounds of combat)

88# Throw into the In-Between* (like Maze; on a natural 20 or hitting by 10 or more)

89# Throws Hot Tar (Breath attack; 1d6 damage and 1 point continual damage for three rounds or till the tar is removed or cooled down)

90# Thunderous Roar (instead of an attack; everyone within 10´ must Save vs. Paralyze or will be stunned at the beginning of their next round).

91# Tooth & Claw of Glowing Steel (increase damage die by one)

92# Towering (+2 Melee Attack Bonus)

93# *Transmute Flesh to Stone (on successful hit, unless Save vs. Devices is passed)

94# Transmute Rock to Mud* (at will)

95# Trembling Ground (within 30´of the Substratal, all movement is halved).

96# *Valuable Innards (worth 500 sp × HD)

97# Wall of Stone (at will, one at a time)

98# Waterfall Caul (as the Speleo-Spell, always on, ice cold, thrown items are simply washed down to the ground)

99# Weapon Breaker (will catch attacking weapon on a natural 1 on an enemie´s attack roll and break it in twain).

00# (Roll two additional powers)