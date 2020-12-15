Gregorius21778 December 2020 UPDATE

Germany will be under lock-down again in the coming days. Not much difference for me, I spend lots of time updating my old PDF files anyway. Talking about PDFs, here is my monthly update:

The one new release this month is Star-Jump Experiences & Personal Side Effects, and this is not even THAT new a title. In fact, it is re-hash and adaption of my old, system neutral Slipping Into Other-Space for Solar Blades & Cosmic Spells(tm). As this old-school scifi rpg includes random tables for „Star Jumps“, I could not help myself but add my ideas to this. Now, all SB&CS compatible.

Aside from that, I prepared two bundles so that you can indulge yourself during the season.

Gregorius21778: Cyberpunk [BUNDLE] contains:

30 Random Problems – Cyberpunk

99 Names for Cyberpunk Characters

99 Things to Find on a Cyberpunk

Looks & Details for Cyberpunk Characters

Looks & Details for Yakuza Thugs

for 80% of the regular sales price.

Gregorius21778: LotFP compatible [BUNDLE] contains:

20 Encounters on a Haunted Road in the Carpathians of Old

25 Encounters in the Eerie, Barbaric North

30 Items of the Dwarfs

30 Magical Coats, Cloaks & Capes

30 Magical Items of Armor

50 Elixirs for “classic” RPG

Almanac of Animated Skeletons

Almanac of Blobs

Beneath Unhallowed Ground

Boarswood

Examples of the Dark Arts Vol 1 – 4

Good Help is Hard to Find

Survive 13 Month

The Crypt of Baron Vraszek

Works and Misfortunes of ye Alchemist

Gregorius ´Notes on the Weird OSR Year 2018 & 2019

for 80% of the regular sales price.

In both cases, I plan to add future releases that fit the category in question (but in regard to Cyberpunk, I am not sure when or what my next release might be).

Last but not least, I would like to to give you a

!WARNING! PRICE INCREASE!

I recently updated my Almanac of Blobs, and not only gave it a sincere overhaul but also increased the number of creatures therein to 35. In turn, I am going to increase the price to a full dollar (gasp!shock!) by the beginning of 2021.

That is all folks!

Stay save. Stay sane. Stay reasonable.

Kind regards

Kai Pütz, aka Gregorius21778