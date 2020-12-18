The Veins of the Earth include three d6-tables to generate the general archetype/character, overall appearance and a descriptive detail of a Substratal. After my last post was a list of powers and house rules to generate a substratal summoned by accident, I decided I could just as well provide my version of the tables mentioned above. For the first, I only had d12 valid ideas, the other two are d20. Enjoy!

You have actually summoned… (d12):

01# Some kind of mercenary. May stay longer in your service if you pay good. It accepts souls, magic energies, fires and life sacrifices.

02# A deranged entity. Rather stupid. Or overly aggressive. Or both. Will either mess up your orders without intent or go out of its way to cause destruction and mayhem. Or both.

03# Recluse. It wants to have nothing to do with you or whatever you want. Will finish the task either quickly and with maximum force, or will return to the own plane after about half the time (new Domination roll).

04# An outcast perversion. Self-loathing, desperate and lonely. Needs fire and warmth, will consume fire no matter what the orders are. Is partially organic, yet still all stone and fire inside.

05# A Turn-coat. Works against the powers-to-be- among the Substratals. Will have you fumble with their business if it can manage to make you. May teach you how to summon -other- Substratals.

06# A Small fish from a big pound. Has spend a century to gain some kind of higher standing, and now sees a chance. Will not go back to where it came from, will bother the characters till it thinks it learned anything they may tell it about this place it seeks to turn into a domain to rule upon.

07# A Troublemaker that destabilize the foundations of things. Literally. Every hour, there is a 1-in-6 chance that the very presence of this Substratal will cause an Earthquake (as per the spell of the same name; LotFP p.102).

08#One suicidal in love with the enemy, and the enemy is water. Will dowse and “drown” itself in the first large body of water encountered, polluting it in the process for days with its mineral salts.

09# A Pyromaniac. The Substratal adores, longs for and loves the presence of fire. May ignite a fire the size of torch flame by concentrating on a flammable object for two round. Will create fires when there are non within 10 feet.

10# A slaver. Usually hunts for weaker elemental beings. Is shocked to be enslaved now by “strange waterbags”. Will locate and return to the summoner after 2d6 days with 1d4 allies. Will try to capture the summoner and make her summon weaker elemental beings to enslave them.

11# Somebody else slave. Will be confused, but obedient. Owner will show up after a while to re-claim its slave. Will be angry.

12# A Revolutioner. Gets a 1d6+2 bonus to resist domination. Will complaint and spout revolutionary rhetoric all the time. Will show up the next time the Magic-User tries to summon ANYTHING, as it tries to thwart the characters attempt at slavery.

Looks like (d20):

01# Floating perfect sphere that slowly moves around a titled axis.

02# Strange, thin humanoid with three legs, three arms and three faces; all arranged radial around the center.

03# Inverted Pyramid that moves on five spider-like legs

04# Floating, Hairless Head

05# Irregular spike ball, madly spinning and never resting in one place

06# Crude humanoid

07# Giant ant

08# Languidly shifting cloud of tiny fragments

09# Perfectly conical whirlwind

10# Slowly rotating obelisk. Moves by grinding over the surface or “jumping” a short distance

11# Small gnomish being of floating parts that not really join

12# A slug without eye-stalks formed from rubble

13# 5d6 fist-sized chunks that float in a cloud of glimmering air

14# Man-sized rock with four stilt like legs at the lower and three ant-like limbs at the upper side, and a fat lipped maw at the middle.

15# Mass of pebbles that constantly flows from the form of a human to that of boar to that of a table and back.

16# Three floating rings of 4 feet diameter and 1 feet sickness, moving like hula-hoops around an invisible performer.

17# Pincer-less giant crab

18# Angular and serrated form like an uprooted, leafless small tree. Moves by sudden changes that look like

bad stop-motion-film effects.

19# A centipede ending in a three armed human torso with a hammer-like head

20# Giant tubular worm that is “all maw” on both side. Moves by sucking it rear into itself and regurgitating it forward through its maw, to its full length.

Made from (d20):

01# Countless match-stick like tiny iron bars.

02# A dark breaking crust above a magma-like core.

03# Sandwiched slates of granite.

05# Jagged shards of obsidian, arranged like a static explosion.

06# Packed quartz sand.

07# Molten gold.

08# Lumps of reddish-brown rock salt.

09# Flowstone with a surface like an old wax-candle

10# Yellow-white siderite with a rough surface, shot-through with iron-gray stone.

11# Polished-looking yellow-green serpentine with irregular, finger-sized hole-patterns

12# Strangely organic, porous black vulcanic stone with gray-white sprinkles

13# Mosaic of thumb-sized white, red, orange and brown zircon

14# A multitude of light gray polyeder of grainy dacite

15# Rough chunks of antique-pink ryholite, punctuated with orange fire opal

16# Porous, brown-red scoria, with grayish ash-like specks.

17# Unknown black crystal with purple edges

18# Sand-colored, jagged and porous pumice

19# Heavy, riffled looking chunks for black coal and dark gray slate

20# Star-like clusters of clear quartz

With (d20):

01# Six perfectly cut emerald, arranged like the pips on a die, that seem to be its eyes.

02# A hemispheric dish of chrome embedded into its face, with a vague reflection of the one talking to it as its own “face”.

03# A ball of licking flames instead of a head.

04# A living, moving mosaic of ocher ceramic shards as its face.

05# A vertical pool of molten metal in the center of its torso that ripples every time it speaks.

06# A single jagged shard of obsidian that protrudes from the center of its head.

07# A turtle-like head formed from pieces of dull, hammered-looking iron.

08# A glowing, slowly rotating octahedron instead of a head.

09# Two smaller and one large hole (eyes, a mouth) in the head, which move and re-shape.

10# A red glowing gem in the upper part of where the “face” should be; a cyclops eye

11# Yellowish sulfur vapors rising from the form constantly.

12# The unmoving bas-relief of a human face instead of one.

13# A halo of five floating, circling pebbles.

14# A lamprey like maw instead of a face, with sharp crystal shards instead of teeth.

15# A little mannequin of whirling smoke on its shoulder that acts as its spokesman.

16# A rectangular block of granite for a head. When it “speaks”, its words chisel itself onto the surface in

a language nobody knows but everybody is able to read. The writing disappears after a few seconds.

17# A lion head made of fine salt, with a mane of quartz sand.

18# A head like an elephant without ears or tusks, with a twin-trunk

19# Butterfly wings made of blue fire, that shoot from the back like the flames of a bunsen burner.

20# A single, floating giant eye of gold for a head.