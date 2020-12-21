“The Lord of the Forest” for DS&DS

While I initially wrote The Lord of the Forest for LotFP, I think that this creature would lend itself to DS&DS as well. In the context of that game world, it could be something that is both part of the Abyss and part of the world of the faerie, but alien to the latter. Perhaps it is not even truly “there” but may only manifest itself in the mortal world, or may be forced to do so with the right ritual. I will not repeat the full descriptive text of the creature, as I would just copy it in its current from without changes. Instead, I will just put down a new set of stats and additional rules for it in this blog post.

In the following version, the Lord of the Forest is a mighty entity that the Faerie Court shares no love for. Any mortal may summon it to gain its favor, but will have to offer something in return. What is worthwhile to the Lord of the Forest is up to the Referee, but it may put the characters add odd with the lower echelons of the Faerie Court or turn them into (unwitting?) servants of the Abyss. It may otherwise use them as pawns to defend its remaining territory against the intrusion of mortals (and perhaps put them against cults or witch covents this way), or to get rid of an especially bothersome summoner.



Alignment: The Faerie Court and the Abyss

HD: 7

Special Abilities: DR:3 (invalid against attacks made with weapons of “cold iron”). May attack once per turn according to HD (bite) or twice per round with a damage equal to HD:5 (claws).

Lord over the Forest: the monster may linger insubstantial and and invisible indefinitely in any forest area that is not regularly frequented by mortals. It may retreat to any such place like with “Sigil of Return”, and will feel when such a place is disturbed. It is territorial.

Before the Tongue: the monster understands all mortal languages and those of the Faerie Court and the Abyss. It does not speak the human tongue, but may make the wind have the trees whisper its words to others, and those will understand.

In My Domain, Thy Lord: the monster may cast False Friend on all creatures of the Faerie Realm.

Magic: aside from those already mentioned, the monster may use the following Powers with a level equal to its HD. It does not need to pass a Willpower test for these. Bad Luck; Imprison; Shadow Travel; Sinister Pact; Unnatural Growth

Favor of the Lord of the Forest: the monster may bestow the access of the effects equal to one of the following powers up to PL:5 onto any mortal character that accepts a Sinister Pact with it. The character may use this one power within the next 5 days by whispering “Lord of The Forest Darkest Heart, bestow thy favor onto me”.

Augment Reflexes; Augment Strength; Ferocity; Language Comprehension; Mark of the Hunter; Bad Luck; Imprison; Shadow Travel; Unnatural Growth

Bound By Laws Older Than Itself: within the heart of a dark wood, any mortal may summon the Lord of the Forest with a certain song or rhyme (that may be taught by members of the Faerie Court or certain Witches). If summoned alone, the Lord of the Forest is Bound by Old Laws to hear out the summoner and to dismiss him or her without harm as long as the summoner does not provoke harm.