[DS&DS] Maze of the Necromancer

This is a rehash of the Mace of the Necromancer I did for LotFP. While DS&DS and LotFP are different games with different approaches and game worlds that are centuries apart from another, the kind of maze that those that raise the dead may create to secure their hideouts might not have changed much. So, here is the new take on a small dungeon with the old bones. One that is not meant to BE the necromancers lair, but to be something one needs to cross to reach it (or his secret study, laboratory or however this one calls his work place). Enjoy!

(The map has been made with Dungeon Scrawl, a free online tool. Numbers and letter were edited in later).

Of course, a maze alone does not make an adventure. Well, okay, some very large and fantastic (in both meanings of the word) OSR modules proof that they may, but I will take this as the exception of the rule. For what a maze usually does not have is something a good adventure should have: meaningful social interaction with other characters. Therefore, to make an adventure, a maze needs something else “before” and/or “after” it. My maze here is no difference. It will not make a good adventure on its own. You will have to shoe-horn it into your game world by adding a plot hook, some investigation prior to it as well as your own necromancer at the end of it.

General look of the maze: the chairs leading down there will either be hidden in a derelict or vacant building, in the cellar of a building with a large surrounding property owned by the necromancer, or inside a simple (yet locked) shed on said property. It is likely that a flashlight will be found near the entrance, and perhaps a pair of boots or shoes, or even an old overall (just in case the necromancer does not want to carry dirt from this underground lair to his regular places, or does not want to sullen his regular clothes).

There is no light down there, and the air is stale. The ground is covered with simple paving slaps that have been placed onto a layer of sand. The doors are sturdy, but nothing that could not be overcome with an crowbar or an axe. The ceiling is 7 feet high and supported by wooden planks. Support beams can be found at the walls to the left and the right every 10 feet. A square is 5 feet.

A: A group of three animated HD:2 skeletons with craftsman hammers. They are ordered to stand guard till anybody but the necromancer walks into view. When this happens, they are to kill the intruder before returning to their positions.

B: A HD:3 Boneknight (see below) with fire axe. It is ordered to stand guard till they see anybody but the necromancer or when they hear the sounds of combat. In the latter case, they are to move and investigate before returning to their position, in the former case they are to kill the intruders before returning to their position.

C: A HD:3 Boneknight (see below) with a machete. It is ordered to attack and kill anybody they see but the necromancer, unless they enter the room they room wearing a white hat and leave the room wearing a black hat.

-D-: Trapped fake door. When the handle is pressed down, a spring-driven poisoned needle is released through a hole in the escutcheon (the metal plate around handle and key hole) that will sting into the general area of the knuckles. Save vs. Poison, or the character will lose one hit point ever two turns till death. Inspecting the door may reveal that it sits extremely firm (in fact, it cannot be open as it is fake), the small hole in the escutcheon (just next to where the handle is place) and that there is no real lock behind the key hole to manipulate. The amount of dust that has gathered in the corners of the door may come to a character´s attention as well. Very heavy leather gloves may protect from the sting of the needle, just wearing regular gloves will not. Inspecting the needle after it was triggered may reveal an oily coating on it (the poison). Pulling down the handle with a tool (e.g. something with a hook) will bypass the trap.

E: A group of six HD: 2 skeletons, all armed with a hatchet and an improvised, one-shot zip-gun. When they hear any suspicious noise (e.g. the pit traps) they will investigate up to the next junction/corner before returning to their position. They are ordered to kill anybody they encounter but the necromancer, and then return to their position. They will fight by first firing their zip-gun (Small Weapon; 1-in-6 chance to explode in the hand instead; Negative Die) before attacking in melee with the hatchet.

X: Pit trap. A weight of 100+ lbs (more than even an armed skeleton weighs) will have the thin basal wood sticks the paving slaps are placed on give. Below it is a 8 feet pit with small iron spikes at the bottom. The fall is unlikely to kill anybody, but likely to wound and cripple the feet and/or legs (1d6 damage; half movement, Negative Die on all movement based rolls).



[1] At the end of the tunnel, the a motion detector has been placed near the wall. A cable runs up from it to a small relax antenna at the surface. When somebody or something larger than a rat moves in the tunnel for longer than two seconds, a signal is send to the mobile phone of the necromancer



[2] Five large drum barrels are lined against the walls, in a corner sit several large glass jugs and a two rolls with heavy duty plastic garbage bags. On a table, there are tools to open and seal a barrel as well as some bladed tools. The jugs are filled with with a mild acid, some are empty or partially empty. Two of the barrels are filled with hacked-up corpses and acid: when the flesh is softened enough, it may be easily scraped off. The bones are later used for more skeletons (the necromancer will take the skulls along to boil them out, that is what the sacks are for).

[3] The door to this room is locked. Inside, there is a table with a wooden tool tray and diverse craftsman tool. In a corner rest two buckets, three mobs, some cleaning utensieles and bags with sand. Along one of the walls, numerous paving slabs (like those that cover the ground) have been lined up. Next to them, several tools for digging. In general, this room holds the tools and materials to reset the traps and clean up after a fight.

[4] Three peculiar, man-sized metal statues are lined up in the middle of this room, all of which face the door. To the left is a table with an oil can and some oily rags. All three statues are made of cast iron and have obviously been set together from several pieces. Each looks identical and depicts a fat, hairless, naked devil with a wide open mouth. The inside seems to be partial hollow, one may reach inside the throat and down with arm. The “back” of each statue is secured to the other parts with bolts that need a special device to fasten/unfasten them (the PC will not have a matching crank).

When a character reaches inside deep enough to have the own arm up to the shoulder in a devils mouth, she will feel a small object with a chain to it inside. In one of the statues, this is an amulet that is needed to path the final portal unharmed (see 7). The amulet is magnetic, and thereby needs a little pull to be removed from the “belly” of the statue. In the other two cases, pulling at the chain will have a device akin to a bear trap snap shut on the character´s arm. The amulet is in the left statue.

To identify the trap, the characters need to feel around in each three statues. While the chains all feel the same, the amulet is much smoother than the decoys used to trigger the traps. A character that triggers the trap will have the arm maimed beyond use till it is healed (and perhaps even thereafter if a Physique test is failed).

[5] Along a wall, eight cheap hats hang from nails driven into the wall . Four are black, four are white. On a cupboard sit two large glass vials, both of which hold a clear liquid.

One of liquids in the vials is slightly oily and has no smell but a very bitter and metallic taste. The other has a bitter smell and bitter taste. The first one is the poison that is used for the needles in the door trap, the other is the anti-dote. If the characters are clever enough to assume that the antidote for the poison may be stored in here (in case of mistakes by a minion or by handling it), checking the needle (again) will reveal that it is oily.

[6] Each of these rooms has eight cheap hats hang from nails driven into the wall . Four are black, four are white.

[7] The exit of this room (and the maze) is a door frame made of bones and skulls of several men. The area around the doorstep has a nimbus of chilling cold, and faint whispers can be heard that urge any would-be-trespasser not to cross the doorstep. Any living mortal but the necromancer that passes the threshold without wearing the amulet from room [4] must make a Luck roll the moment they walk through. On a success, the character will suffer a heart attack and drop to zero hit points, on a failure the character will drop dead from it instead.

Boneknights are skeletons who wear an “armor” made of the bones of two other skeletons. Skulls act as shoulder pieces, fore- and underarms function as chest plates and rips add layers of protections at other places. A Boneknight has DR:3, but the first two blows that deal 5+ damage to them will smash the bone armor (and thereby reduce the DR by 1).The Boneknight is an excerpt from my Necromancer´s Almanac of Animated Skeletons.