Gregorius21778 January 2021 UPDATE

Hi everybody, and welcome to January 2021

Good news: 2020 is over

Bad news: nobody promised us that 2021 would be any better so far.

Anyway, I have a few more titles out I want to inform you about. Let us start with a freebee.

I have treated myself with the English PDF-Version of Mörk Borg, and decided to make use of the 3rd-Party-Publisher allowance. My first release is That Old Mad Monk, a freebee. Those of you who are not new on my list and/or stocked themselves on my LotFP titles will recognize that it is an adaption of my Ye ol´ Mad Monk for Mörk Borg. Be ready for more such adapations of mine to show up in the future, as well as for some original content written for Mörk Borg in the first place.

For the friends of high fantasy and loot lists, I have Loot of a Goblin Plunderer. It includes 100 things a character might find with a goblin that had any chance to rob anyone or plunder anything recently. If you have use for this and have not given my Looks & Loot of Orcish Marauders a look yet, think about doing so! I gave the layout an overhaul recently.

For those of you who still play Mutant Future(tm), I have released my Weird Contaminated World Surplus Output 2020. This time, you get six locations with encounter and loot ideas. As I announced to do in regard to my blog based output for MF, I threw it right into the Weird Contaminated World [BUNDLE] as well.

Talking about announcements…

!WARNING! INCOMING PRICE INCREASE!

After I gave 50 Elixirs for “classic” RPG an overhaul as well, I decided that I may rise the price from $0.50 to $1.00, which I will do at the beginning of February. If you want to get it while it is still cheap, now is the time!

