The Olm known as The Biting Oracle lives in the White Tongue Cave [F]. She is Old, so not as ancient as the truly old of the Olm are. Her skin is a little more „rosie“ than that of other Olms. She is tall, but not taller than it would be usual for an Olm. Her gill tufts are less lush than that of other olm, but twice as red. Although she recluses herself from others, she is willing to receive petitioners in the search for visions and answers. She will listen to everyone, but is not willing to help everyone.

A Random Reaction roll is necessary. Only a character with a result of Indifferent or better will find The Biting Oracle to be ready to help.

The Biting Oracle may help any character to find an answer she is looking for, but to do so she must have a piece of her. It is easy. All she has to do is bite a piece of flesh out of the character. Just a bit, a taste. Some flesh and some blood. The latter she will lick up lavishly with her pink tongue. (1 hit point of damage). She will then slowly chew before she swallows it before she enters a trance. The trance takes time, a small eternity during which nobody must speak in her presence (1 turn). Out of this trance, she will then speak to the character with a voice completely alien to herself. „State your questions…“

There is a 75% chance that the answer is true, and a 5% change that whatever the character are in contact with through the Biting Oracle will end the conversation (and leave the medium) after that question. If it does not, the chance for a true answer will be decreased by 5% while the chance for ending the conversation afterwards is increased by 5%. All questions will only be answered „yes“ „no“ „maybe“ „never“ „that does not matter at all“ „fate has not decided this yet“ or „your words enclose to much possible outcomes, sharpen your question if you want an answer!“ (as the Referee sees fit).

But before the Biting Oracle even offers her services, she will want a something from the characters in turn. The following 20 examples are just that. Examples. The Referee is encouraged to have her require other things.

01# Food worth at least 300sp in the Veins

02# Five teeth of an Alkalion

03# A blade that has tasted the blood of an Aelf-Adal

04# An item made of wood

05# The skull of a sage

06# A tongue that has been sealed by an Ignimbrite Mite

07# A mouth full of fresh flesh, taken from a Knotsman that is a father

08# A part of the remains of one taken by a Phantom Hand Gargas

09# A first-hand account of an encounter with THE RAPTURE

10# The character with the questions must first spend a night with her (yes, you got this right)

11# A piece from a Zombie Coral

12# The head of a Mantis Shrimp that recently moved near her caves

13# Something that had been touched by the rays of „the thing you call the Soon“ (the sun).

14# A piece of tanned skin with a tatoo of a flying animal on it.

15# A vial with blood taken from a Dvargir

16# A bone-piece from a Calcinated Cancer Bear

17# The head of a Spotlight Dog.

18# A piece of Windcradle Silk

19# Wine

20# Something that smells pleasing.