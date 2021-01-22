[DS&DS]Other Supernatural Heritages & Backgrounds

In Dark Streets & Darker Secrets, any player character that is able to use magical powers has a special heritage that links him or her to the supernatural. Based on the exact nature of the character´s heritage, the PC gains one or more smaller additional benefits or powers. I like that, and I like to toy with such options. While I already wrote a 3rd-Party-Publisher supplement for additional powers for the original 10 supernatural heritages, this post is about new supernatural heritages & backgrounds (with a suggested special ability each).

Some of them are based on the works and ideas of H.P. Lovecraft, others are based on more common concepts in RPG.

01# Back from the Dead: after a certain point, certain things hold not much horror anymore. The character will never lose Sanity due to mundane death and violence.

02# Elf: through a blood link to the fairer of the fey folk, the character may seduce a mortal with skin or eye contact AND a song for 1d3 days, unless resisted (once per level and adventure).

03# Dream-Voyager: most sleepers only touch the Realm of Dreams in their sleep. Only a few really immerse themselves into, and even less are able to travel it on their own free will. As part of a long rest, the character may make an Intellect test to gain the answer to a yes-or-no question from the Referee (once per level and adventure).

04# Maddening Insights: some are prone to revelations. Some revelations are not good for the mind. The character may treat any failed Intellect test as a critical success if she accepts the loss of 1d3 points of Sanity (once per level and adventure).

05# Deep One: through the character runs the blood of an ancestral race that lives in depth of the oceans and worships Elder Gods. All random reactions of creatures that are linked to the Elder Gods (or those who are in alliance with a patron god of the Deep Ones) are rolled twice for this character, and the best result is applied. Furthermore, the character gains a Positive Die on all test to understand the mysteries concerning the patron gods and on all test to avoid Sanity loss linked to them.

06# Troll: through a blood link to one of the physical most potent of the fey folk, the character may treat a number of Physique tests that relate to feat of strength as automatic success, or change the damage of one of the own melee attacks to the maximum possible (once per level and adventure).

07# Once-Possessed: having already been through a case of otherworldly possession has not only opened the character´s mind to new gifts, but strengthened it as well. All tests to avoid mind control or actual possession receive a positive die, as well as all rolls to avoid Sanity loss due to such happenings. Furthermore, the character gains a Positive Die on all attempts to recognize a possible possession with I Sense A Disturbance.

08# Medium: may gain a Positive Die to resist all powers of Ghosts from the Veil (see DS&DS p. 177) but mind control and possession. May force a Ghost from the Veil into the own body and capture it there for a turn, and force it to answer a number of yes-or-no questions stated by others present (up to the own level), but forcing the ghost takes a Willpower test with a Difficulty determined by the Dangerous Opponents rules (once per level and adventure).