Hunter/Huntress for MörkBorg(tm)

MörkBorg(tm) seems to be popular. A lot of people have already created a lot of additional material for it. This way, many new character classes have seen the fading light of the final days of that game world. The majority of them are very bizarre, as it fits the theme of the game. I for one missed a rather basic class option, especially after the supplement MBC: Eat-Prey-Kill provided a little bit of rules and background for hunting and wild life. Therefor, I hereby present to everyone (and to everyone´s use-as-you-please) a further optional character class: Hunter/Huntress

Men are cruel. So is Mother Nature, but she is true to herself. She will not punish you out of a whim, only if you fail her. She does not love you, but she is fair. That is more than you can say about most fellow men.

You are…

1-3 …a hunter (and likely: poacher) from one of the isolated villages found everywhere.

4-5 …one of the few wildlings from Sarkash that ever left that forest.

6 …a nomadic wanderer from the cold plains of Kergus

You begin the game with 1d6 x10 silver, a bow (d6) with (Presence +12) arrows and a knife. You do not roll for weapons but 1d2 for armor, and for equipment as usual. You have 1d3 omens, your hit points are equal to Toughness +d8

Abilities: you have no bonus nor malus for rolling ability scores, but may reduce a positive end result by one to lessen a negative end result by one in turn. Mother nature never asked of you to excel in anything, but punished you in cruel ways whenever you failed at something. You also begin the game with one specialty (see below).

Where others life by the sword, you life by your bow. Thereby, you may lessen the DR of any test for a ranged attack with it by 2, as well as when you hunt for food. You do not come from so-called civilization, and thereby you are superstitious and not to very skilled at reading and writing (increase the DR to use powers by +2; ).



SPECIALTIES:

Tracker: lower the DR of all rolls to follow tracks or navigate the wild by 2.

Trapper: when setting up a camp, spend a few extra hours to build traps. On a successful

Presence roll (DR is up to the GM), you caught something that you may easily turn

into 1d3 days of food.

Fletcher: Spending 8 hours, you may create (2d3 + Presence) arrows. Between adventures,

you will always make arrows till you have 15 and hunt/gather enough for 1d4 rations OR make a new bow (for yourself, or to sell it).

Stalker: lower the DR on all rolls to move silently and to avoid attention by 2

Beastslayer: lower the DR on all rolls to attack wild animals by 2. You also start

with a spear (1d6).

Monster Hunter: lower the DR of all rolls to avoid the attacks of a troll, wyvern or other large monster by 1. You also start with a spear (1d6) or with tier 1 armor (your choice).

The first time this character gets better (see Mörk Borg p.33), another specialty is rolled for. Starting with the second time that the character gets better, one or both of them may be re-rolled.