[LotFP]:The Whistling Hobs

Weird Fantasy. Doesn´t this call for weird sideshow encounters? It does, doesn´t it? Yes, yes. The Whistling Hobs are such an encounter: a handful of boogies that will terrorize a certain region of the countryside, where there are no big cities, and woods are still rumored to hold dark secrets. They are nothing but spiteful, malevolent, vicious troublemakers. And sometimes, even murderous. But there is no cause behind their attacks, or hidden agenda. There is no curse nor is this an act of vengeance for a broken taboo or anything like that. Just an occurrence of a weird, supernatural evil from a different world. Place them onto a map in a hexcrawl, near a road the characters travel often or use them as a side-quest for your game.

Who or what are hobs?

Evil pugs. Bogies from the Realm of the Fey. Bad, nasty brownies that visit the world of men from time to time, to harry and torment. They look like halflings (and save like that class) but for large, triangular jug ears, a fist-sized pug nose and bloodshot, watery eyes.

They are invisible to all but Elves and Magic-Users whose level is higher than their HD (2 to 4) and wear clothes that are like those worn by the humans that populate the area, yet different. They love sharp knives, slings and hatches, and carry always at least one of those with them. They usually wear no armor, but sometimes use shields and are very nimble (AC:14 without a shield).

What are the Whistling Hobs?

A group of four hobs and a hob-hound: a creature like a rottweiler, but with the ears and the snout tip of a swine. Like a “real” hob, a hob-hound is invisible to most other beings (see above). The leader of their group is an old and nasty hob named Callan (HD:4), his followers are his “lovely” Nissa (HD:3), her brother Bulgob (HD:2) and Callan´s “good friend” (rival for Nissa) Rodruk (HD:3). Last but not least, there is “Toegnasher”, the band´s hob-hound (HD:2). Callan always carries a long dagger and three throwing blades, Nissa is never without “Hilda & Myra” (a hatchet and a throwing ax), Bulgob carries a sling and a long knife while Rodruk carries a sling and a hatchet.

All of them learned from Nissa a certain way of whistling she calls “the Merry Mancatcher Melodie”. Every human but those of Chaotic alignment (Magic-Users, special house-rule character classes) that hear a hob whistling the melody must Save vs. Magic or will become confused for 1d6 turns in which the character…. (d6)

1-2: …just turns around madly or walks around in circles, but thinks that only a minute has passed.

3-5: …gets completely confused and walks into a random direction.

6: …runs away in panic, but drops a random item before realizing it.

The Whistling Hobs haunt certain areas at certain times. They always enter them through some kind of “fairy bridge” (a magical tree, a circle of mushrooms, a glade that turns into a portal to them on nights of the full moon, etc). To them, this is like a holiday excursion. The Whistling Hobs wait for lone travelers or small groups of two or three, than harass them either with their slings or with their Merry Mancatcher Melodie. A Random Reaction determines if the hobs will have their hound attack them (worse than Indifferent) or even try to kill them (Hostile). They do not like people of faith (-2 Reaction to groups with clerics or people that overtly display religious symbols), blond people with blue eyes and groups without a girl or women among them (-2). They ESPECIALLY hate elves that fraternize with humans (-4).

While they relish the cruelty they can inflict, they actually are cowards (Moral: 7), but vengeful: should anybody drive them off, they will follow that character for 2d6+2 days for a chance to murder that person in a cruel fashion.