New Job, New Paycheck, New Movies

I got my first paycheck from my new job. Well, okay, it is not a paycheck (because I am not an American, and thereby not paid with a check), but you get me. Well, as little me is a good consumer (and had spend half a year denying me my guilty pleasure of “buying stuff”)… my urges got the better of me, and I bought -three- movies.

The Colour Out of Space I had already watched with a friend, and decided to buy it. This movie got a LOT of bad (and sometimes DEVASTATING) critics from Lovecraft fans in the internet.. so much that I head to listen to the original story (I was to lazy to READ it again) to see why. It is -not- an “adaption” of the story. It is just based on it, and borrows a lot of things from movies like “the Thing”. I understand while a fan feels the urge to rage when expecting an adaption of the (very good!) Lovecraft story, and gets THIS. Luckily, I had forgotten all but the basics, and was thereby able to enjoy the movie pretty much. If you are looking for a strange, weird movie with a Lovecraft touch and a lot of special effects, colour and body horror, you might like it.

Gor is another guilty pleasure. I -love- b-movie, especially the barbarian ones. I have found memories off the first movie… and I am ready to ruin those. Especially as I tend to watch those movies with a close friend of mine and some good whisky when she visits me One has to have something in store when visitors come knocking, right? It will take a LOT of time perhaps, but I will have that movies ready then.

The Noah’s Ark Principle is a Roland Emmerich movie. I am not sure if it is although known as “silent running” in English or not, but I remember that this movie was resting on a super market shelf for cheap after I have read some of the session reports of Eric F. I will find out what I got myself there -soon -.