[LotFP]The Slaughter-Gear of Magister Fiorini

Magister Fiorini was an Italian sage, inventor and occultist who died in the middle of the 15th century. Fiorini, the fifth son of a wealthy and noble line, was not a heir to a title but to a keep on a hill, the small village at its feet and a vast sum of money. After he had spend much of his wealth to learn from the greatest inventors, sages and occultists of his area, he started to combine the gained wisdom to come up with and bring into being inventions that would shock those that would learn about them… and kept a secret, no matter if they decided to acquire and put them to use, or not. One of these inventions he christened the Slaughter-Gear

.

The Slaughter-Gear is an assembly of articulated metal limbs forged by a black-smith, crude clockwork and several scythe like blades as well as a pike and a massive flail. All of this has been linked and joint with another and to an iron maiden at the center, which has been scrimshawed with occult symbols and formula. All in all, it looks like a bizarre metal sculpture of a monster with five spider-like legs and five weapon-bearing limbs, all arranged radially around the iron maiden at its center which in turn sits in a nest of gears, pistons and mechanical springs. Fiorini aimed to created a war machine that would wreak havoc in the pike formations that were a common element of the armies of his time. The mechanical construct he had invented and constructed (with the work of some black smiths that followed his direct instructions) is yet nothing but a tool for the force that is to power and control it. A power from beyond that will be harnessed into the gears by a sacrifice placed into the iron maiden at the center and of it, and bound into it by the formula scrimshawed into it.

To “activate” the Slaughter-Gear an adult human must be placed into the iron maiden (and thereby: condemned to a slow death by internal bleeding brought about by the spikes) and a spell must be evoked that has been especially created by Fiorini: “Impel the Slaughter-Gear“, which is a variation of the Summon spell with the following changes:

Changes to Step One: the caster may decide the HD of the entity that is to be bound into the Slaughter-Gear, which in turn will determined the HD of it once activate.

Changes to Step Two: The Save vs. Magic is necessary to avoid a summoning failure, which in turn will summon a regular being: outside of the slaughter gear instead of powering it.

Changes to Step Three & Four: when the saving throw at Step Three is not failed, there is no form and appearance that is to be determined, as the entity will be bound into the Slaughter-Gear, and impel it.

Changes to Five: Domination and Duration are rolled for as usual. There is always a sacrifice involved, and only one: the person that is placed into the iron maiden. The only Thaumaturgic Circles involved is the formula scrimshawed into the iron maiden. Only Fiorini knew the secret of creating them, and his manuscripts on this procedure have not been found yet. The Duration determines the time of activity of the Slaughter-Gear.

Impelled Slaughter Gear

Weapon Stack: The Slaugther-Gear has five means of attack: a polearm (1d8; see PCR p.27); a large flail (great weapon) and three scythe-like blades (medium weapons). The weapons are mounted on radial arranged limbs around the construct. It has no “side” or “back” one could attack, but may attack any given opponent only with up to two of its weapons. The HD of the Impelled Slaughter Gear is equal to those of the entity bound into it, but its hit points are 30.

Iron & Steel: Attacks with everything but medium and great weapons will do no damage to the construct, and those will only deal half damage. Magic attacks may not deal any more damage, or even less (up to the Referee, based on the forces ability to harm the material of the construct).

Instead of attacking the “body” (AC:17), an attacker may have the idea to attack the iron maiden to break up the locks that keep it shut (AC:19). An attack that deals 5+ damage with a single blow (not taking the aforementioned) or the third successful attack against the locks will break it open. The sacrifice inside will then drop out, and the empowering entity will slip out of it after 1d4 further rounds.