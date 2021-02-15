Gregorius21778 February 2021 UPDATE

We have reached the mid-February, and thereby it is time for another monthly UPDATE of mine. With me being gainfully employed again, my monthly output is not as diverse as you might be used to. Still, I hope to have something that will wet your…. appetite….

For LotFP, I created the Almanac of Animated Corpses, and for DarkStreets&DarkerSecrets I converted it to Necromancer´s Almanac of Animated Corpses.

Both of them are, like the Almanac of Animated Skeletons and the Necromancer´s Almanac of Animated Skeletons collections of stats for the undead. Unlike their predecessors, each of the two features 35 creatures to oppose your players. Each of them is a variant of the common animated corpse, with this twist or that.

A good addition if your game is HEAVY on undead and you are inspiration is running out. Or if you just like to read ideas about undead.

That is all for now, folks!

Stay save, stay sane, stay reasonable.