1st of 20 Answers to Jeff´s Questions

Recently, I became aware of a list of very, very useful question for world-creating GM on Jeff´s Gameblog. I like it. Especially as it helps me out of a writing block. After all, all I have to do is to answer 20 questions now, right? And I will answer each six times: once for MörkBorg(tm); once for SB&CS(tm); once for DS&DS(tm); once for LotFP(tm); once for the Veins, and once more for Fleshscape(tm). In some cases, some of the questions feel strange in regard to the background world, but I will do my best. And today, it starts with the 1st questions of Jeff´s list: What is the deal with my cleric’s religion?

The Crowfather (MörkBorg; Heretical Priest Class)

You are a priest of the Crowfather, a god of prophecy, wisdom, omen and doom. The Crowfather has not made the world nor does it rule over it, but knows it from its start and is always in the company of woes and crows. The crows thereby know all the woes, and those who adhere to the ways of Crowfather may learn about things of the past, about what woes are about to come and how to avoid them. To a heretical priest of Crowfather, crows are holy and must not be harmed. If one does, the character loses all supernatural powers and the ability to use scrolls for 1d3+1 days. While all woe may be known, not all are meant to be avoided. Instead of having any special magic item to start with, Heretical Priest of Crowfather has the ability to Whisper to Crows. Once per day and as if the power of a scroll would be used, the character may ask one ore more nearby crows (2 in 6 chance every hour to encounter some) three questions. This questions must be about an event of the past or about a woe. A priest of Crowfather must sacrifice to the god´s favorite creatures, and does so by ritually cutting up a living being (not smaller than a dog) and leaving it for the crows to feast. Only if this is done will the character be able to recover Omen´s, but will in turn recover all omens spend.

The Silence Between the Stars (SB&CS Background)

You are a Disciple of the Silence Between the Stars. You refuse to speak and only use sign language, and know a common one and a secret one only known by other Disciples of the Silence Between the Stars. Silence is the way, for true understanding can only be found in silence. Noise may be a part of life, but in the greater whole of the cosmos it is just something that happens in odd places. And that is how it should be. As a Disciple of the Silence Between the Stars, you move silently, have found inner calm, learned to focus on things and think them through, but you are bad at conversation (and all that comes along with it), are seriously distracted by noisy environments and abhor everything loud. Treat this as a background trait that may be used to Claim Advantage, Determine Disadvantage or Accept a Setback.

Celebrant of a Thing from Beyond (DS&DS Special Ability)

You are a Celebrant of a Thing from Beyond, a god from outside of our realm and our existence. There are no real commandments, at least non you are aware of, but to sacrifice to your god and to follow any orders you get in visions from it. The character may use any power when a ritualized, written form (in a tome, manuscript or on a scroll or magic item) is accessible. If so, the character may cast the spell as usual, but a failure within the Difficulty will cause the loss of 1d6 Sanity instead (but the power will still work). In turn, the character must ritually sacrifice a human being to the god after a new level has been reached, which will cause the loss of 1d6-1 Sanity. If this is not done, the special ability is no longer active until the sacrifice has been made.

The Horned Men (LotFP)

Your serve the Horned Man in the Woods, a god of old whose followers have been prosecuted once the God-Man from Nazereth became the only god allowed to worship. The old ways are forgotten by most, only some remember. You do. They say you would have intercourse with your god. You do not. Only one man and one woman in every generation are chosen, from ALL the followers around all the different fires. And you have not been chosen. Yet, you have been told the secrets and mysteries, and have been gifted with might. Yet… the old ways are followed by only a few, and the new ways seek to dispel them and uproot the faith for good. When you are deep in a forest, your spells have a power of one level higher. The same is true if you had passionate sex in the hour before casting them, or when you have danced wild and naked around a bonfire at midnight and dawn still has to come. But when magic from a Lawful source is directed against your character, any saving throw has to be passed twice to be successful. You have no holy symbol, but must call upon his name LOUDLY and state your desire when you invoke a spell. You may do so in an old tongue if you know any.

The Cradling Dream (Veins of the Earth)

You worship the Cradling Dream, the only thing that brings you comfort in this lightless depths. The Dream found you, and invited you to follow. And you did. When you sleep, you feel… save. At ease. Everything is fine. You do not need to fear to be killed in your sleep. The Cradling Dream will wake you up as soon as anyone or anything will come into 10 feet of you, and you will be wide awake at that moment. In turn, you follow the dream. If not disturbed, you will sleep 12 hours a day, and will strive to do so. In this time, you dream the Dream. The Dream is good, one of the few things that is good in this world. You will never attack anybody that is asleep. Sleep and dream are sacrosanct. You may wait next to somebody till the person wakes up, and strike then. But you will not do any harm to anyone that is sleeping. You will never speak about what you perceive in the Dream, but will tell the people of the Dream and that it is good. The one and only thing truly good and comforting in this world. Aelf-Adal hate those that worship the Dream even more than they hate every other dreamer. They -sense- that somebody worships the dream after they have spent about a turn in the vicinity of such a character.

The Great Skinner (Fleshscape)

You worship the Great Skinner: a mystical being, a hunter that loves to take skins and takes the spirits of those it takes the skin from with it. He teaches those that seek him in spirit quests how to take the spirit with the skin, but demands sacrifices.

Skinner Shaman (Gift):

You may use the crafting rules to make skins from predators, or other human beings. For an additional point of difficulty,

an item of clothes or armor you make from such a being will offer protection against shock the same way armor does.

You may craft a face mask from another human´s face as a (+)(+) item. This item will give you a (+) to resist all

Moulding powers, and you may sacrifice the mask to resist one successful.