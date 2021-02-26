What is in the Metal Briefcase?

A simple question, so perhaps out of context. What is the context? Decide for yourself, and then see what you may do with the provided 20 possible answers. This blog post has been inspired by Roll XX from Neoplastic Press. “Roll XX” was brought to you by The Sentinels of Meregoth (whoever THEY may be)!

This time, it is about about one of those metal briefcases that hired professionals tend to guard with their lives. What is inside? Something that would fit into a cyberpunk, near future, modern supers or not-so-scientific espionage game.

01# Physical copy of an important, top secret contract between the government and a foreign one, or a major corporation (or equivalent “big players”). The contract and its topic are meant to be inaccessible to the public, and are -only- published on paper (to evade hackers).

02# Cash. Lots of Cash.

03# Samples of a new series of designer organs, in a cooling unit.

04# A cure and immunization against the common cold(!)

05# Complete, physical copies of dozens of dossiers of deep under-cover-agents.

06# A human brain in a medical preservation unit. Somebody important who is known to have died recently

07# Gold bars.

08# Heroin or Cocaine (“the white gold”)

09# Designer Drugs. Lots of them.

10# A computer storage unit with an aggressive semi-AI, equal to an encaged cyberspace godzilla.

11# Bio-tech “duplicates” of retina and finger print of half-a dozen important people (to by-pass security systems).

12# Radioactive material in special containers; weapon-grade.

13# Four bio-engineered embryos; an illegally created new breed of Übermenschen.

14# Sealed containers with nerve gas.

15# Nothing! That was a decoy…

16# A severed human head (a cyberpunk data courier whose brain implants still have to be hacked, or somebody that a substantial underworld bounty had been placed upon).

17# Tea. Extremely rare, exotic, organic tea.

18# A series of different cybernetic eyes, all model prototypes of a brand new series.

19# A rare, antique religious relic or secular artifact.

20# An yet unknown prehistoric, alien-looking insect.. encased in ember.