For my very first adventure release for Solar Blades & Cosmic Spells(tm), I created a player hand-out: an item list for stuff that is available at a business for salvaged goods and salvage equipment. It contains a few items I brewed up myself, along a lot of stuff from the core book itself. Such hand-outs always come handy when the players have their PC go shopping. Therefore, I hereby share it with you.

(…). When they look around for salvage equipment, they are likely to be referred to Gallagher Salvaged Goods & Salvage Equipment. Miss Gallagher will turn out to be a nondescript looking middle-age woman in a gray spacer overall that wears her brown hair in a bun. The business is family business in the third generation by now, and she worked in the small hall stuffed with all kind of goods and equipment since she was a young girl. Now, she has inherited it a few years ago after her father untimely death. Miss Gallagher is a quiet, professional person with a no-nonsense attitude, unless somebody begins to question the quality of her merchandise or when strangers try to haggle the prices. Then, she suddenly becomes fierce and belligerent, and is more than willing to have an unknown face walk out of the door than to “take hull-rat shit from a some starlorn vagabond”. She will never raise her voice, so.

List of goods (2-page PDF from my dropbox account).