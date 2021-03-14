„Blood Queen of the Trow“ for Veins of the Earth

Small PWYW-PDF releases for MörkBorg(tm) spring up left and right. A lot are just a small idea, a pitch and a lot of artsy-ness in the form of turning public domain artwork into a fitting collage or page backdrop. Small ideas are good, because they are step stones for your own mind. To me, „Blood Queen of the Trow“ is one of these step stones. While I would not run it in MörkBorg (if I would -EVER- have a group to play it with), I for sure see how it may be transplanted to Veins of the Earth.

The basic plot is simple as it can be: children are stolen from above, dragged underground, killed in a form of ritual sacrifice… and then, the bodies are prepared for consumption. All done by little malformed things serving a beautiful-yet-cruel queen.

This screams „Aelf-Adal“ to me (everyone who read some of my other posts about the Veins will rightfully guess by now that I am a little in love with them). The set-up reminds me of a lesser version of The Pale Lady, a module I like a lot. How to turn „Underhill“ into something for the Veins?

1) Dig Deeper

It may be used to as a starting point to lure the adventures into the Veins. One should add a way down that takes about a day underneath. Tunnels, crawls, perhaps even old stairs or bridges over chasms. Non of the crawls should be hard, so. After all, captured, frightened children are meant to make the trip down, too. Of course, one may have the broken corpse of a child here and there. Those will point out the right way, and is a good „excuse“ to have an encounter with some other Veins predators that are happy for the free food (the „trow“ where unabel to take the dead child along.. and to single minded in regard to their orders, too). It might even be a reason for an encounter with more „civilized“ elements of the Veins, that already noted that the trows leave the bodies behind when they move on. Free food is free food.

2) Think about the Trow

One may keep the trow as a little, unique minion race (that will be wiped out after that adventure), or replace them with Gnomen slaves that were tortured, terrorized and/or charmed into submission by their Aelf-Adal „Queen“. They will not defend themselves, but fight when it is necessary to defend the task they have been given by their Queen. In fact, some may even turn into a retinue for the players after the Queen is dead. They would make for HD:0 or HD:1 opponents (I would personally go for HD:0, so)

3) Think about the Queen

As I stated already, I would change her into an Aelf-Adal, and one of higher level (5th?). Her „powers“ could be turned into low-level spells.

4) Dig Even Deeper

The path the character took to reach the Blood Queen should lead to other places, too. In fact, there should be various junctions that late somewhere else completely, but are not a logical choice for the characters NOW as they are so hard to reach that it seems impossible for group of scared children to have been herded that way. With this little trick, there is more for the characters to explore. If at least one of these „unlikely roots“ has some kind of door, or adornments made by intelligent hands, it will trigger the characters interest. Especially if some gems (not that much worth for those below aside for them looking fancy) are present. Riches motivate adventures.