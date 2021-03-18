Gregorius21778 March 2021 UPDATE

Hi everybody,

we have the 18th of March already, and thereby I am late for my mid-month update for this March. Shame on me. But, better late than never.

This month, I have two new Pay-What-You-Want titles for you. One of them is Broken Things, a supplement about additional Gilgamash for Veins of the Earth. It is based on older blog posts of mine, and thereby PWYW. If you like my ideas, consider to take a look on Further Finds on a Dead Body Deep Down Below as well.

For those who are less into caves and the underworld and more into scifi and technology, I have 50 Names for Megamainframes. This is exactly what it sounds like: just a collection of names to give you inspirations for your next A.I., Expert System or other technological entity.

36 Occult Curios is a full price product of mine for MörkBorg(tm). It is based on my Examples of the Dark Arts Vol.02 for LotFP, but features 36 instead of just 30 occult items. All now fully compatible with MörkBorg. Just in case you ran out of strange items.

Last but not least, I have a !FLASH SALE! for you. Till the beginning of the next month, you may buy the LotFP-compatible Beneath Unhallowed Ground Mini-Adventure for just $0.50.

That is all for now.

Stay save. Stay sane. Stay reasonable.