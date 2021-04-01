[LotFP] Play Your Cards Right

A deck of playing cards. Hearts, Clubs, Diamonds, Spades. King, Queen, Jack, Ace, Ten, Nine, Eight, Seven, Six, Five, Four, Three, Two. 54 cards in total.

The cards are finely detailed, and while they all match the common depictions of their time, every suit has something special about their symbol.

All „Hearts“ have a stylized halo around them, commonly associated with the pictures of something holy in the current art.

All „Clubs“ are depicted within a circle with tiny symbols written along the inside of its edge. They look occult to anybody who looks close enough to discern any details.

All „Diamonds“ are depicted against the backdrop of a golden coin.

All „Spades“ are depicted with straight lines and sharp edges, having them look akin to arrow heads.

The King, Queen and Jack of Hearts are all depicted with a saints Halo. The Jack looks like a Bishop, the Queen nurses a sickly person in her arms.

King, Queen and Jack of Clubs are depicted with sinister looks on their faces. The Queen has an malicious smile on her face, Jack and King are both depicted before the background of an open archway.

King, Queen and Jack of Diamonds look like wealthy persons, chubby and with reddish checks.

King Queen and Jack of Spades are depicted with a crow´s head each. The Queen is depicted with a torn out eyeball in each hand, while the King is depicted with the Grim Reaper as a background.

All cards are magical. To activate their magic, they must throw at a target (place or person) with a flick of the wrist. All of them have a range of 10´ feet. In each case, the card will disappear after their use, sometimes mid-flight (see below).

2-10 of Spades will magically turn into a number of tiny arrow tips equal to the number on the cards, that hurl themselves at the target with the speed and strength of crossbow bolts. The actual damage is determined with 2d6, but each card will at least deal damage equal to its number. The ace has the same effect, but will deal maximum damage (12 points). A thrown card disappear after leaving the hand, while the arrow heads appear. A target that -knows- about the effect my Save vs. Breath Weapons to avoid half of the damage (round down).

2-10 of Hearts will glow up with a golden light when they hit a target, and heal 2d6 points of damage. Each card will at least heal damage equal to its number. The ace has the same effect, but heals 12 points of damage. The card will always vanish in the golden glow.

2-10 of Diamonds will turn into 2d6 gold coins after hitting the target (which may be the floor or a table). The ace will always turn into 12 gold coins. The cards vanishes as the gold appears, in the twinkle of an eye.

2-10 of Clubs will either have the effect of a 5th level Hold Monster if thrown at one (mind the saving throw!), or the effect of a 4th Level Protection from Evil 10´ if thrown onto a spot on the ground. In the first case, the card will begin to burn and hover on inch from the monster´s head (or chest, if it has none. Anyway, the card is insubstantial). In the latter case, the card will spin rapidly around its own axis while standing upright on the spot it has been thrown onto (the effect is centered on it, the card is insubstantial). In both cases, the duration is determined with 2d6, but may not exceed(!) the number on the card. The ace has the same effect, but it always lasts for 12. The all cases, the card burns up into nothingness as soon as the effect ends.

The Jack of Hearts will provide heal 12 points of damage AND may remove a temporary negative condition from the target (as Cure Serious Wounds.

The Queen of Hearts has the same effects as the Jack of Hearts AND the effects of a Cure Disease OR Remove Curse.

The King of Hearts has the same effects as the Queen of Hearts AND will restore lost limbs or organs.

The Jack of Clubs summons a 4 HD entity that will look like the figure on the playing card. It is otherwise created via the Summon spell (and must be Dominated by the one that used the card), but one of its powers will be to use Magic Missile once.

The Queen of Clubs will put a curse onto the target (-4 on all rolls)

The King of Clubs summons a 7 HD entity that will look like the figure on the playing card. It is otherwise created via the Summon spell (and must be Dominated by the one that used the card), but one of its powers will be to use Magic Missile once.

The Jack of Diamonds will turn into 12 gold coins and enough rations to feed 12 person.

The Queen of Diamonds will turn into 12 gold coins and fine clothes and finery for 6 persons.

King of Diamonds will turn into 12 gold coins and a FEAST for 12, complete with table, chair, dishes and cutlery.

The Jack of Spades will bestow an Anti-Magic-Shell for 12 turns.

The Queen of Spades will curse the target with blindness.

The King of Spades puts a Death Spell onto the target.