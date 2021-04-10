4th of 20 Answers to Jeff´s Questions

Recently, I became aware of a list of very, very useful question for world-creating GM on Jeff´s Gameblog. I like it. Especially as it helps me out of a writing block. After all, all I have to do is to answer 20 questions now, right? And I will answer each six times: once for MörkBorg(tm); once for SB&CS(tm); once for DS&DS(tm); once for LotFP(tm); once for the Veins, and once more for Fleshscape(tm). In some cases, some of the questions feel strange in regard to the background world, but I will do my best.

The next one in order would be Where can we go to get platemail custom fitted for this monster I just befriended?, but honestly… that question is not that inspiring to me. Thereby, I skip it and go for number four: Who is the mightiest wizard in the land?

[MörkBorg]

The background material already describes POWERFUL spell-weavers. This might be another one.

The Expatriate from Onda. That is what he is called. One day, he came from the sea, standing in a boat that moved on its own. The Expatriate is clad in a dark green robe, encrusted with blotches of salt from the seawater. He is small, crooked and his voice is thin and strained. Nobody has seen his face for he is not lifting his head high enough to get a look under the hood, but a grayish-black beard, grimy and entangled, hangs out of it. The Expatriate wanders, from one place to another, obviously searching for something, but has never told anyone what exactly. He sometimes offers people a reward in scrolls, both unclean and sacred, for answers to questions, or for getting him something. He never seems to carry anything on person, but is known to produce a surprising variety of items from the inside of his robe. While he travels alone, a flock of Pale Ones follows him wherever he goes. Goblins -flee- from him in terror, and there is more than one story of him conversing with a troll…. or a even wyvern. It is said that he memorized more scrolls than any lesser sage even knows about, and that he may disappear from plain sight on a whim.



[SB&CS]

The most powerful wizards are for sure the Galactic Overlords. But this might answer who is the most powerful one in local system… or sector.

It asks to be called Lightstar, also this name is as foreign to it as the language it hails from. Lightstar has no tangible body, but appears as a flashing, pulsing light. It communicates through telepathy, but does not use words nor pictures. While it reads the mind of another, the other will understand what ever the Lightstart communicates, like in an epiphany. It is a vastly powerful psychic entity, may travel teleport and manipulate all kinds of energy and matter at whim, and knows many a spell and arcane secret. Some say, its knowledge may even be equal with that of an Overlord. But it keeps away from the void and its sorcerers. It never seeks them out nor does it ever oppose them directly. It is just as if those forces would be completely anathema to it. Nobody was ever able to locate it, but seeking it may have Lightstart present itself at some point (if it deems the seeker “worthy”). Some people say that Lightstar is… (d6):

1: …a Star-God that opposes the forces of the Void, but seeks to guide the sentient beings of the galaxy in their resistance and enable them to oppose the Overlords instead of fighting their wars for them.

2: …the essential force of light. There once where others like it, but they became corrupted. THEY are the Void. Lightstar only still exists unchanged because it evades their presence masterfully.

3: …a disguise of one of the Overlords, “created” to direct rebels against certain enemies. Direct contact to any true sorcerer is avoided so that the masquerade may not be pierced.

4: …all smoke and mirrors. What “it” -is- capable of is the complete alterations of the memory of everyone in its presence BUT that of truly powerful sorcerers. In truth, all encounters with “Lightstar” are encounters with agents of the Ghost Sectors and its most powerful psykers, the members of “the Starlight Order”.

5: …a being from the Iridian Sector, and not real outside of it. Inside, it is nearly all-powerful. So powerful that even Maerig has no control over it… yet. It mainly tries to escape Maerig to keep its independence. In order not to fall for a masterful illusion that Maerig might use as a guise, Lightstar keeps away from everything with even the slightest “taste” of the forces of the void.

6: …an independent spark of the Prismatic Nebula. All it does is in an attempt at change… to make sure that there is no order, as it is anathema to it. In a way, the Galactic Overlords and their tyranny upholds order. Replacing them means to risk the complete incursion of what is known as the Prismatic Nebula… and the end of the universe as we know it.

[DS&DS]

Candace is a very slender woman in her late 50s, with long, straggly snow-white hair. While time has taken away her beauty, it has not taken her charisma nor her grace, and her vitality and liveliness belie her age. Her eyes are big and of a soft brown, her face is round and wrinkled, her fingers nimble and her step is soft and light. Only her voice seem to fit her age, but her laugh is as catching as one can be. She likes to dresses in long skirts, wide shirts and ankle boots, always combined with a hat of one sort or another. She likes flowers, but never picks any or will ever accept one that has been picked. She is known to those that are among those who know those of great power, and a known regular at the different fairy courts and an acquaintance to both many an elf that crosses the border into the world of man as well as an acquaintance to many an artist that, mostly unbeknownst, crosses the border to worlds the minds of mankind usually do not touch. She disdains vampires and abhors the corrupting influences of the Abyss and the Old Ones, as well as she despises what “the modern man” has done “to mother nature and the spirit of art and culture as a whole”. To those that know that think well of her, she is known as “Candace the Graceful” or “the Perdurable Dancer”. And she likes to dance. A lot. There seems to be not a single dance she has not mastered.

What she mastered as well is the art of magic, and there are not many arcane spells known to man that are not known to her. She is even rumored to know and be able to wield powers only the Elf and Faerie are ought to have learned. She is reluctant to part with such secrets, so, and will never-ever support anyone or anything that is a declared enemy of the Faery as a whole or any Elf in particular. Unlike others, she does not “deal” in secrets, favors or occult lore. She shares with those that share something else with her: a unique experience; something that touches her heart; something that fills her with joy. She is not a steady ally to any mortal, nor is she an enduring enemy that may never be made peace with. But she is not whimsical nor will she every forget a deed. She is able to step (some say: dance) between the worlds, and from one to the other, and even the sky (and some say: the stars) are open to her. Candace is…

1: … a former mortal lover of a mighty prince among the elves. That prince has gone mad, the relation turned sour but the way of living and loving that he opened up to her never faded. A touch of immortality is hers now, and she was introduce to many and much by her former beau. That more and more of the Faerie Court succumbs to madness and enstrangement and dercination fills her with sadness. But this sadness has yet to overbear her joy in life for life´s sake.

2: …a woman that had been born in the late 15th century in England, and had chosen to leave her parents home to follow a family of gypsy with of cymric heritage. She became a witch, and a most powerful one. While many of her sisters where consumed by spite and a thirst for vengeance over the course of time, she kept the baggage of her heart light. The only thing she will never forget or forgive is what vampires did to her chosen family. How they robbed them from her, hollowed them and turned them into slave. With her magic ways and her art of song, she found a new family about the faerie back in the days, and is still welcome.

3:… a struggling artist from 1920s Weimar, and a regular to opium parties and many a circle of people who were “estranged and seeking”. Her dreams were deep, her mind became vast from the drugs and some day, she touched… something. She danced to flutes and cymbal, swayed and flowed with a sea of fog… and found something she never wanted to encounter and still tries to avoid. But the contact had changed her. Left her deathless, and her mind wide open. She does not know it, but IT flows through her. She has been… intruded… pierced. Now, she is the gate. And does not know about it. The Faerie Court feels… and without her knowing, she is both a mad jester as well as an unknowing herald, a naive tool to espionage… all the while thinking of herself as an honored guest.

4:.. an elf herself, one that once fell in love with some of the things humanity had to offer. As the Queen fell to insanity, she thought refuge in… mortality. She became one of mankind, but still keeps a lot of her inheritance. Save from the insanity, but now only a guest to the place she once called home. She may never go back, and begins to regret her loss.

5… a vampire, but none like those of mortal stock. Her relation to them is like that of a mosquito to a leech. She does not even drain blood from a victim. She drains life in a different form, and has always drained it from the faerie, as she is one of the faerie realm. But the insanity she drained along with the energy, and now she is delusional about what she is, believes her own illusions and has half-forgotten and deeply sub-merged what she came to in order to keep what is left of her mind: a hunter of man, something that preys on them in way nearly as vulgar as those of the vampires and succubi. She drains creativity and experience. Having her as an ally means a powerful-yet-erratic confederate… but a price that is prayed in drained dreams and an ever-slower increase in experience.

6… a ghost. One that somehow found a way to slip into the realm of the faerie. It may now extend an illusion of herself, loaded with faerie glamour, to everyone that has met her or heard of her and has an interest in her, no matter which kind. She was a woman in love with life, but hers was literally robbed by a vampire. She died with so many wishes unfulfilled, so little of her immense hunger for LIFE itself satisfied. She begins to fade now, slowly. Every little experience, every further dance, every further adventure has her slip a little more as the unconscious hunger for experience stops driving her as it becomes sated. The last thing she has to learn is to accept death. Any mortals that seek her out repeatedly will become those she will then DESPERATELY cling to when decades of experience in undeath will finally threaten to quench her thirst for living. Then, she will become a cruel and selfish mistress that will whip and cajole her “friends” into excess, danger and decadence, into thing she may join to keep herself riding a wave… any wave. If those she is with do not see her true colours in time and lead her into letting go, they might lose their lives in her attempt to not let go.

[LotFP]

He is but a legend. Something that is whispered about. There are tales of him in every major city, every witch-hunter has heard of him, yet most just think of him as a legend or somebody that has died long ago (either by old age or by the hands of another). He Behind the Mirrors and Veils, is what he is called. He cannot be sought out, but finds those that want to find him. And it is said that he is also able to find anybody else that he wants to find, or has minions that will. When he comes, he steps through a mirror, a curtain, through a drape or out of a veil. Even a thick screen of smoke or bank of fog, so it is said, may be a doorway to him. Nobody remembers his face, even those that have met him just a moment ago. He wears long, elaborate robes with embroidery of lines and uneven forms, like the topography on a modern map. In his left hand always rests a silver scepter with a round head polished to a mirror finish.

The way to find him is to Summon something from beyond, and release them with a message that the summoner wants to meet He Behind the Mirrors and Veils. Doing so once will not do the trick. Doing it at least seven times, with seven different messengers, is likely to yield success after a while if done within the same week. IF He Behind the Mirrors and Veils is interested in meeting the petitioner. And a petitioner, everyone is to him. The messenger must be told what the offer is, or better even shown. He may take somebody with him through a mirror, to provide tutelage in the arcane arts. But who ever comes with him must come alone, and will not remember a thing afterwards but was has been learned. He may offer scrolls with spells of high power, or may offer to bring one or more travelers to a place far away, on a journey through the mirrors. The only other thing He will offer is the send forth one of his minions to do harm. The only thing He cares for are magic items. Spells do not matter to him, gold even less and even occultum will not appeal to him unless offered in vast quantities.

[Veins of the Earth]

It is hard to keep track of who is the mightiest in a world that is as hard to travel as the Veins of the Earth. One of the mightiest sorceress around might be…

Bailiff Nosgrev rides on the upside-down zombie-husk of a Calcinated Cancer Bear. To make this massive moving platform comfortable, its upper has sewn to it silk cushions filled with female hair and feathers of birds unknown in the Veins. Bailiff Nosgrev is one that travels a lot, but always stays for weeks, and sometimes month, in one place “to conduct business”. He is accompanied by a retinue of Fathers, Weeping Knights and Ursupers, the latter of which pull and prod along a headless thing of animated clay, the size and shape of a starving rhinoceros. Strapped to its back with many a rope and hidden under many a blanket are not only supplies and gear of the Bailiff´s traveling group, but also a shrine like cabinet made from individual bones which doors are strangely reminiscent of a little church organ. Inside, scrolls and jars are stored. Contracts and souls, spells and borrower´s notes. Another thing that is always found on the back of the clay-beast are bundles of bones. Bones marked with the names of other Knotsmen. Bailiff Nosgrev comes to collect bones owned to the Knotsmen (see “Boneown” on p.75 VotE) and hands them down to their owners, for a fee. He also offers contracts, and collects debt´s. Sometimes, the Fathers in his retinue catch new slaves, if extra hands are needed… or extra rations that better carry themselves along.

Nosgrev gained immense power through all the souls and pacts he owns. Messing with him is considered suicidal by most dwellers in the Veins that know who-is-who. He may increase his own mastery of magic as well as the potency of his own spells at a whim an a snip of his backward-turned fingers. He hates doing so, as doing so means giving up on a bit of what he has amassed so far in his life. Thereby, he will make sure to get as much as possible out of those that DARE to “force my hand and make me do”. His twisted left foot holds a whip made from an Olm´s shaman spine, and with it he may snatch the soul of one fading from life to death in a moment (unless a final saving throw is passed), to force it in a new magic jar. It is rumored that he knows the secrets of true resurrection, but few even dare to ask for the price of it….

[Fleshscape]

Most forests in the Fleshscape are made up of skeleton trees, but there are a lot of strange “plants” that grow out of the countryside. One is a forest with very little skeleton trees, and none that would not be covered by a strange, vine-tongue-like fleshy parasite. Most of its “trees” are tube like growth of stringy worm-flesh that rise high and are covered by flaps of blood-saturated tissue akin to overgrown cock´s comb, each the size of a warriors shield. Blood-sucking insects swarm around these, a true pest. Some of the plants are flesh versions of venus-fly-traps, ready envelope any moving thing that passes by, to strangle and then devour it. This is the Fleshforest.

There are several creatures that roam it, and some of them even dangerous to man. But not many, and none is a danger to the woman that lives in t. The Woman Within the Fleshforest is a masteful moulder, with an age beyond old. She alienated herself from mankind a long time ago, longer than anybody could remember. Her skin and flesh is like a newborn also she is an adult woman with all but the following features: she has no mouth, she has no areola, she has no naval, has no nose and has no hair. The sides and back of her neck and some of her upper back is covered in ribbed dark-red tissue that swells and quivers: that is how she breathes. She does not speak, but seems to know every language, and listens attentively. Her own way of communication are gestures. She never sleeps, and does not even eat. At some point, she -merges- with one of the flesh trees, and is then nowhere to be found for hours. Later, she may emerge from any other flesh tree in her forest, within a mere moment. She never leaves her forest. It is said that she IS the forest by now. She is a masterful moulder and has powers beyond compare, but hates to use them to deal harm. She will rather flee into a tree when there is any chance, and stay away. Only if something is a serious threat to her forest as a whole, she will fight. And when she does, the forest itself will. The surroundings obey her silent commands here, grows tentacles, maws, spikes and claws. She can thicken the blood inside a living body to the point that the target collapses as the heart is barely able to beat anymore. She may give another a new form… next to any form… but is reluctant to do so.