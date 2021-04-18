Written by gregorius21778

I recommend “She Never Died”

I just finished the horror movie “She Never Died”. Perhaps a horror/action movie. I would like to recommend it. Not because of it being the most brutal thing I know (there has been worse, but it -is- brutal). Not because of its “dark ambient” (it is dark, but there are others in this department). It is because of the characters, how the story unfolds itself. No, they are -not- overly detailed. Some people will end up with more question marks in the end than before. But they are interesting. That, and solid acting plus good camera and set work make for a good movie in this case. Third full feature film of Audrey so-and-so. I will have a look at her second as well.

