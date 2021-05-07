Why is the Hermit Shunned?

A simple question, so perhaps out of context. What is the context? Decide for yourself, and then see what you may do with the provided 20 possible answers. This blog post has been inspired by Roll XX from Neoplastic Press. “Roll XX” was brought to you by The Sentinels of Meregoth (whoever THEY may be)!

01# The hermit is delusional, which is why he has been driven off by the other people in the first place.

02# The hermit is a leper, nobody will dare coming close to him.

03# It is well known that the hermit has been cursed by the gods for his sins, which is why all other shun him.

04# The hermit is actually hostile towards visitors! He throws sticks and stones at everybody that dares to approach. One has to literally overpower him first to have him talk.

05# It is no use talking to the hermit, for he has taken up a vow of silence. Therefore, why pay a visit?

06# All know that the hermit is in league with a local evil (be it a monster, a malevolent god with the powers to curse, the fairy folks or whatever). Thereby, it is a common truth that it is best not to come to his attention.

07# The hermit smokes strange weeds and chews unwholesome berries. Most of the time, he is out of his mind.

08# Many believe that the hermit is a warlock.

09# The hermit wants everybody to shave their heads and tear apart their clothes, to “show penance!!!” for their sins.

10# The hermit is flea ridden, that is why!

11# The hermit will only talk to those that are willing to take a vow of silence, for a month and a day. Said vow is enforced by otherworldly forces.

12# The hermit mumbles so bad that it is next to impossible to understand him.

13# The hermit is mute, and has never learned a sign language.

14# The hermit is the last member of a family line that has been found guilty of horrible crimes. Only the hermit showed remorse. He tries to do penance with this life in isolation. Still, the locals shun and despise him.

15# The hermit is possessed and plagued by evil spirits. Most of the time, he keeps the upper hand (and himself from doing foolish things)… most of the time.

16# The hermit will not talk to anybody that is not providing him with a sacrifice: either to gut it and read the future in the entrails, or to burn it in the name of a heathen (or “dark”) god.

17# The hermit wants to pull out a tooth of everybody that he is to answer to. The teeth, he buries under a strange tree with signs made from twigs hanging from its branches.

18# The area the hermit calls its home is also home to some kind of monstrous, chaotic creatures (or dangerous animals). They leave HIM alone, but to visit him is… dangerous.

19# The hermit is paranoid, and has placed lots and lots of traps in his surrounding.

20# The hermit is old… and he was old as the old man of today has been children…. and some say, he has been an old man even before that time…..