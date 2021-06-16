Gregorius21778 June 2021 UPDATE

Hi again, everyone



Let´s start out with a Pay-What-You-Want title again. Or better, small collection of such. Pages Torn from Manuscripts is a wrap-up of a few previous PWYW-releases. The difference: I wrapped them up to make them accessible for MörkBorg(tm). Not that it took to much work to do so. I guess it is not as good as That Old Mad Monk, but it is up for grabs and I guess you will simply delete it after the download

Next up is 99 Names for Starships: Pirates. Those who followed my updates know that I still write List-of-Names (from time to time), and that I recently started to release some SciFi-Material, some of it Pirate-releated. Well, I guess it is not that big a surprise that I also wrote a list for pirate ship names in the wake of one of the other products. Of course, it went straight into the Sci-Fi-Bundle as well.

Last but not least, I released the second instance of Unterherz, my very own Veins of the Earth Fanzine. As with its predecessor, it is basically a collection of blog posts of mine that were written for the Veins. And as last time, it also contains a mini-adventure. A lot of BANG for the bug(s), I dare to say.





Hmm.. feels like something is missing… oh, eyes! It is time for some sales again! When you use the links below, you can get



Looks&Details: Yakuza Thugs

Star Jump Experiences & Personal Side Effects [SB&CS]

Survive 13 Month (for LotFP)

20 Encounters in Space (SB&CS)

for $0.50 each, till the end of this month!







That is all for now, folks. Till next month.



Stay safe. Stay sane. Stay reasonable.



Oh! And if you are new to the show, feel free to plunder my Free/PWYW section 😉