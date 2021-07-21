2021 BD Movie Haul

I am good little consumer. The concept of capitalism, I obey. I work a lot to earn money, and then seek fulfillment and joy in spending this money „on nice things“. „To treat myself“. I sometimes do not even know what -exactly- I want to buy, but that I want to buy myself „something nice“. At least, when I can give myself the excuse of a „special occasion“. Like, my own birthday. Today was not different in that regard. My original plan was to have lunch in a certain restaurant to treat myself, but I found out that by now, I did not opened anymore during lunch time (only at the evening hours). Thereby, I opted to buy myself a movie instead. I have to say, this plan of mine failed. My knowledge of the English language is not perfect, but „a movie“ is singular, not plural.

Death Race: Anarchy was the first and „prime choice“ of my buying spree. While I have mixed feeling in regard to the first movie of the current series, I liked the battle-cars and car-combat scenes. A.Lot. The trailers I had scene recently were… not bad. The price I got if or was not either, and I am a sucker for post-apocalyptic battle-cars and motorized survivor groups or gangs. The links you might just have clicked will tell you the same. So, I hope for some nice popcorn entertainment. And that this creeping fear of mine, that whispers to me that I will just have purchased something so badly cut that it will be non-enjoyable.

Buy five, pay four. A -cheap- trick, but one that I fall for often….

Road Wars is a BAD movie for sure. But I hope that it is an enjoyable bad movie. I have seen the trailers, I expect over-the-top-movie-madness and -hope- it will entertainment. Sooner or later, I would have bought it. I cannot resist such guilty pleasures, for some reason. I -have- to dig through the trash in the hope of finding a gem. I guess, I am a bit compulsive. And I dodged this bullet for more than a year by now.

The same is true for Millennium Bug, but I hope for nice creature design and a good, solidly sold trash movie. I am sucker for monster bugs. I am sucker for creature-feature movies.

Rosemary´s Baby is a classic. And one I do not have seen even -once- yet. I only know it is about a woman whose child turns out to be the child of the devil himself, about herself being the unwitting „victim“(?) of a satanic cult. And that many say it would be pretty good. I know it is pretty old. As I call myself a horror movie afficinado, this movie quickly became the part of my own „deal with the devil“ (the „buy five / pay four“ mentioned above).

Basket Case is another of these „classics“ among trash movie fans. The whole trilogy has been available for quiet a while by now, and I have been dodging this bullet for YEARS by now. I know the effects have -not- aged well. I know it is not a screen gem by any means. Still. Somehow, I have to watch this. Now, I will.

Phase 7 used to have been on my wish list for a long, long time. At some point, I kicked it off it again, as I was not in the mood for further neighbor-against-neighbor / the-end-has-come scenarios. But that has changed again. It was not the -last- choice of my collection-of-five (that was Road Wars). It is, together with „Rosemary´s Baby“ the most reasonable and solid choice of this package.

Wish me luck, good folks