Gregorius21778 September 2021 UPDATE

Hi everyone,

time for another mid-month update. Here we gooooooooooo!

Let´s start out „Bottom to Top“ with a Pay-What-You-Want title. „Bottom“, because it is something written for Veins of the Earth. One cannot really go any deeper than that, right? More Broken Things is a successor to Broken Things, and centers on the broken conglomerate of an animated statue that is called a Gilgamash. These things have personalities formed from all the fragments of statues that make up their body. „More Broken Things“ features 20 new answers to each of the three tables that are used in Veins of the Earth to generate the background and goals of a given Gilgamash. Get ´em as long as the mortar holds! Have fun with them!

The other new release is a little dungeon for MörkBorg, and a re-hash of something that was part of Gregorius´ Notes: On the Weird OSR Fantasy Year 2020. The Maze of Raedis the Necromancer offers the players a chance to plunder the sanctuary of said (and now: captured and taken away) evil-doer. If they make it through his maze, protected by undead guardians. 7-Page PDF with 5 pages of content (background, a little fluffing here and there and of course the maze itself. The map is a seperate file in the download, for ease of readability). Traps! Skeletons! Aedhets Abyssal Flame! All for as little as $0.85!

That is all for now… but you know… Halloween is only weeks away. On the first of Octobre, I there shall release my old Halloween Horrors again. Be ready for some new faces among them.

Till then…

Have a nice week!

Stay reasonable.