MOVIE: S.U.M.1

Yesterday, I watched S.U.M.1. A solid, and I dare to say “good” mystery-horror-thriller taking place in a scifi/post-apocalyptic scenario. I liked the performance, I liked the visuals and overall “style” of the movie, I -loved- the end (which I will not spoil here). Best part: all of those strange things DO rather “make sense” or are “in context” at the end. If you like non-action dark/post-apocalyptic scifi, mystery thrillers and can life with the fact that you basically watch ONE character in the confinement and solitude for a watch tower and the surrounding (light) wood, you should REALLY watch it.



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alien_Invasion:_S.U.M.1

