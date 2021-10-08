[VotE] The Tangleshadow Caves (Part 2)

So, I will continue with what I have started: the Tangleshadow Caves, an area of linked caves and caverns for Veins of the Earth. “Part 2”.

Bowl (1d8 Ultraviolette Butterflies will dance around in the cave)

A large cave, roughly circular in outline, about 30´ in diameter. The ceiling vaults only slightly, and has several stumpf stalagtites hanging from it. The ground forms a deep bowl, a little more than 10´ from the deepst point of it to the ceiling. Upon entering through any of the four natural tunnels that lead it, characters will find themselves on a steady slope that only becomes comfortable to stand on about four or five feet away from the walls of the cave. Now and then, a drop of water falls from the stalagtites onto the ground. The place is eerie. The darkness seems more opressing here, even thicker and as if it would be try to rise against the light. At the exact center of the bowl, the ground is covered by skulls and bones. None are those of beasts, all are those of humanoids, covered by decaying remains of clothes and grayish fuzz of mould. Different items and weapons are scattered between the remains: some obviously broken, some seemingly intact.

Exits to natural tunnels all located in all directions (leading to Doghead; Gallery; Deepcross and Hourglass).

When any light with more than Strength:10 into this place, there is a 1-in-6 chance for an immediate manifestation of the Umbra Monster. If it does not manifest immediately, the roll is repeated every 2 minutes that there is light like that present. The roll is repeated one more time -after- the light left the area.

Saltgarden

A large cave with a ground and ceiling like a stylized wave. A little stream breaking through the ceiling at the norther end , not more than a span broad, has over time dug a deep cleft as its bed into the ground to end in a small pool after it crossed 1/3 of the cave. The dripping of water from the ceiling as dotted the place with stalagtites and stalagmites: the later broad and flat, the former thins like a dead man´s finger. Salt encrustations cover most of the ground, especially around the river and the pool, and in the norther part both the ceiling and the upper half of the wall are covered in strange white ornaments and outgrowth (Helictite, very strange and bizarre stalagnites) that will break away under the slightest touch.

In the south, far away from the pond there is a hole in the ground through which a chimney may be entered that later turns into a crawl (to Dripfunnel). Somewhere in the eastern wall, there is crack that leads into squeeze (to Doghead).

Hourglass

Actually two caves, one above the other, connected by squeeze-through a little longer than a man is tall. Both coves are shaped like irregular bubbles that are thrice as wide as high, with the ceiling never higher than 6 feet. The upper one has a tunnel opening in its eastern wall while the lower has a wide shaft in its floor (not right under the squeeze, but a several feet away from it; leads to the Sweating Cave).

Sweating Cavern

The cave has the outline of two torn-off bat wings, with both adjcent to another at the thick ends, at a 90-degree-angle. One wing has only a small tilt in the ground, the other is a constant slope down. The height ranged between 8 and 11 feet, due to a very irregular ceiling. The air is hot and moist, water forms in thick pearls on the southeast part of the cave. The stone there is hot to the touch. Those spending a turn or more in the Sweating Cavern must Save vs. Death or will sweat so profoundly that they may later suffer from Hypothermia if they do not dry themselves.

A walk in the northern wall turns into a shaft that leads to Hourglass. A the lowest point of the cave (in the small end of one of the „bat wings“ is a shaft with a very large that leads to the Sulfur Hallway. It has a landing at the middle that would allow for a group of up to eight to rest comfortably).

Sulfur Hallway

Even before reaching the entrance to the cave, the stench will have reached the characters. Foul, sickening. Like rotten eggs. Everyone that wants to do anything but pass it as quickly as possible must pass a Save vs. Devices, and another one after each turn. Otherwise, the character will grow sick and try to flee the place. And that would be wise, for the air is unhealthy. Just passing through calls for a Save vs. Poison, or a 1d4 points of Constitution and a hit point. Another must be passed every turn.

A cave like a large hallway, with a slight decline and only little, waving shifts in the walls. The air is polluted with the unbearable stench of sulfur, the surfaces covered a yellow patina. The source are more then a dozen cracks in the ground from which it streams up, noiselessly but constantly. One can see hazy plumes rising up from them that fray towards the ceiling. Above them, the patina is the thickest.

A shaft in the ceiling leads to the Sweating Cave, an opening in the north into a tunnel (to Dripfunnel). A crack in the southern end opens into a squeeze (towards Shroomriver)

Dripfunnel

A small cave with a low ceiling. The outline is akin to that of a toeless foot. The floor is uneven and declines both toward the „toes“ and the „heel“. Water constantly drips down from a chimney roughly in the middle of the cave, and leaves the ground wet and slippery with grime. Several recesses in the ground have turned into shallow puddles of dark water.

A small opening near the heel leads into the a squeeze (down to Saltwaterhole) while natural tunnels at the „toes“ (north) or and the southern part of the cave lead to other case (Drizzlepound and Sulfur Hallway, respectively).

Glow Pond

A large cavern with a high (about 20´) ceiling. It is akin to the inside of a hollowed-out pumpkin. The floor declines towards the center, to a large glowing pool ( a little more than 10 feet in diameter, with a roughly circular outline). Water drops from the ceiling at numerous places, and several stalagtites and stalagnites have formed. The constant drip-drop of water has something of a soothing, calm music. Several large shapes cower around the glowing pond (4d4 Toraptoise; drinking and eating, will attack upon noticing the characters).

The pond glows due to a a large population of tiny, simple organisms that form a micro-ecosystem. Even when it is plundered completely by hungry Veinsdwellers, it recovers in a matter of weeks.

A large opening in the ceiling leads into a shaft (to The Blue), but it my be overlooked easily. Yet, about every turn there is a 4-in-6 chance that 1d6 Ultraviolet Butterflies slip out of it, giving away its position. Two other large openings in the south and west of the cave lead into natural tunnels (that lead to the Dripfunnel and Triangle respectively).

Triangle

A small cave with a triangular outline. The floor slopes down towards the southwest, where one of the three „corners“ is, towards a shaft (leads to Low End). A much smaller opening in the north, near the ceiling, leads into a crawl (to Cradle) while a natural tunnel in east leads to another cave (Drizzlepond).

Cradle

A small space, enough for one person to whole up in it. Two, if they get along really, really well and do not want to move much. It is accessible though a crawl in the south and one in the ceiling (towards The Blue and Triangle).

Actually, the place is occupied by an escaped Funginid Slave that has left it for more than a day by now (see Veins of the Earth: roll the type randomly and pick a set of spores). Its masters have been killed, it escaped, is frightened and does not really know what to do. It first response to the sounds of anything coming near is a „..hello…?! …who is there !?“. If nobody answers, the Funginid will expect a beast or an attacker, and attack with its spores. A response will be answered with a „Go away! ..I … I don´t want you here. Leave me alone…“ with an insecure voice. Roleplay and/or a good reaction roll might turn the Funginid into a temporary ally. It may even accept the PC as its new master (it is born a slaves and knows nothing but serving a master).

The Blue

A large cave, roughly the shape of an egg laying on its side. The cave is bathed in a deep blue, unreal shine. The shine comes from dozens of Ultraviolet Butterflies (VotE p. 146). Most of them sit somewhere on ground, only some of them flutter about or rest on the walls or the ceiling. Thereby, the skeletons and rotting corpses on the ground are overlooked at first, but the stench of the rotting corpses will bring them to the characters´ attention soon enough.

30 +3d12 butterflies are present, as well as the bones of 2d6+3 humanoids skeletons and four rotting corpses of Knotmen (VotE p. 73). The Umbra Monster deposes corpses here. It understands that the butterflies are attracted to them, and rather wants them to gather… elsewhere. For some reason, it does want to kill them, and thereby rather makes them stay somewhere else. One of the Knotsmen corpses has been a Weeping Knight and still wears chain mail and 1d4 smoke bombs on the body. The others were „Fathers“ and still wear padded leather suits (AC: 13). Characters will further find a Bone Breaker, a pouch with 1d4 Magnesium Flares, a broken lantern and a vial with Luminol worth 7+1d12 Lumen. A Search of the whole heap will produce up to five different items (determined with the I Loot the Body table. Or my Further Finds on a Dead Body Deep Down Below or Things To Find Far From the Sunlight).

A wide crack in the western wall leads into a squeeze (to Cradle) while a large whole in the ground opens into a shaft (leads to Drizzlepond).

Low End

The cave has the shape of a conical flask turned upside down. The lower part is about 10´ in diameter and a little less than 25´ deep. The upper part oval in outline, 30´feet at the longest and about 20 feet at the widest. The height ranges between 5´at the edges and 12´ feet near the opening in its center.[This is one of the end points of the the adventure, or a possible starting points if the characters ascend rather then descend. The Referee should add further entrances/exits as he sees fit].

Saltwaterhole

The cave has the shape of the negative form of a muffin. A little ledge, barely wide enough to walk on it sideways, surrounds the point where the „head“ meets the „stem“. The ceiling is barely 4´about the ledge, the „stem“ is about 8´feet wide and goes about 15´deep. It is filled with 13´ of salty walter. A small opening, half way between the middle of the „stem“ and the end of the „ledge“ leads into a squeeze (to Dripfunnel). Water drips down from there in odd intervals. A large opening in the western part, a literal gap in the ledge, leads into a natural tunnel (to the Triangle).

Shroomriver

The outline is that of a banana, and shaped by an underground rive that comes to the surface here. It comes out of an opening in the north and disappears in an opening in the west. The openings broad and flat. Broad as the river ( 9 feet) and go just a little higher (3 feet). It is a total of 5 feet from the water level to the ceiling, and the banks of the river are only 2 or 3 feet wide, and covered in slimy lichen and dotted with fist-sized gray-white shrooms. Gray-black little clams are found in clusters at the river edge. The dept of the river ranges from less than a foot near the banks and up to 6 feet at the center.

The water is drinkable, the lichen are edible but not really nourishing and taste foul and bitter. So do the clams, but every 3rd is mildly poisonous. A character eating a handful or more will must pass a Save vs. Poison or will throw up and lose the nourishment of everything consumed within the last 2 hours. The shrooms are outright poisonous (Save or lose 1d4+2 hit points for each shroom eaten; -1 penalty and +1 damage for each shroom eaten above the first within the same turn). The water is cool and drinkable.

If the river disappears completely under the rock after a while or provides a route (for those who can brave potential hypothermia) is up to Referee. It is a route for a local Olm tribe.

Next stop… the Umbra Monster…. (yep, that means I lied about the Encounters at the end of Part 1… Part 3 -will- cover them, so)

